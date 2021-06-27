Anambra 2021: Senator Andy Uba clinches APC primary ticket

Senator Andy Uba has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 6 gubernatorial polls in Anambra State.

Mr. Uba defeated 13 other aspirants to emerge as the party’s governorship candidate to fly the flag.

The Nation reports that the chairman of the APC primary election panel and Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, announced the outcome of the poll at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, in the early hours of Sunday.

The total votes cast was pegged at 348,490 and Andy Uba emerged as the winner with 230,201 votes while his closest rival, Johnbosco Onunkwo polled a total of 28,746 votes.

Below is a breakdown of the votes obtained by each candidates:

i. Senator Andy Uba – 230,201

ii. Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo – 21,281

iii. George Moghalu – 18,596

iv. Paul Orajiaka – 4,348

v. Geoff Onyejeagbu – 3,414

vi. Azuka Okwuosa – 17,189

vii. Nwokafor Daniel – 3,335

viii. Ikoobasi Mokelu – 3,727

ix. Kwebuike Ifeanyi – 1,466

x. Godwin Okonkwo – 5, 907

xi. Ben Etiaba – 4,244

xii. Onuwkwo John Bosco – 28,746

xiii. Edozie Madu – 3,636

xiv. Maxwell Okoye – 2,540

The open ballot system was adopted by the committee to conduct the primary election.

Meanwhile, last week, The Street Journal reported that employees of Heritage Bank PLC blocked Andy Uba’s Abuja residence over his refusal to pay the huge loan facility he obtained from the bank.

The protesting employees expressed worry that if Mr. Uba fails to repay the loans, the bank will go bankrupt and they will end up losing their jobs.