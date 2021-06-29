Anambra 2021: Uba’s emergence as APC flag bearer fraudulent – Aggrieved aspirants

Aggrieved aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who took part in the just concluded Anambra State Governorship primary election, have rejected the outcome amid fraudulent claims.

The aspirants have urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), and the party to conduct a fresh poll to decide the party’s standard-bearer for the November 6 poll.

The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led APC Governorship Primary Committee had announced Senator Andy Uba, winner of the primary held in Awka, on Saturday.

Abiodun while announcing the results said, Uba polled 230,201 to defeat his closest rival, Johnbosco Onunkwo who polled 28,746 votes.

However, 11 out of the 14 aspirants have threatened to lodge a formal complaint against the governor and his team.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved aspirants, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority, George Moghalu, said the primary which produced Uba as the candidate was ‘vexatious and fraudulent.”

According to Punch, Moghalu who spoke at a press conference in Awka, said, “Anybody who claimed that there was a primary election in Anambra APC governorship is fraudulent and does not wish APC well in the November 6 election.

He appealed to the party’s leadership, especially President Buhari, to save the party from doom “by conducting a fresh primary” where all the aspirants would participate in the contest.

In response, Uba described his victory as a collective one, urging his co-aspirants to join hands with him to win the governorship for the party in November.

He said, “ I’m mindful that our lofty dream can be achieved by being focused and united. I have accepted to be the party’s flag bearer for the 6th November polls and appeal to my co-contestants to join hands with me to deliver the state for APC.

“I wish to use this opportunity to thank INEC officers, my family, my campaign Director-General, Paul Chukwuma, and my campaign team for the role they played towards making the election a successful one.”

