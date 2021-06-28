anambra-guber-poll:azubuike-echetebu-emerges-app-candidate

By Joseph Erunke

Chief Azubuike Echetebu has emerged as the candidate of Action People’s Party, APP, for the Anambra governorship election.

Azubuike who was elected unopposed after other contestants stepped down for him in a consensus decision, promised to take Anambra to a new level.

He scored 200 delegates votes in the party’s primary that ended early Monday.

The electoral chairman,Obed Agu announced the result of the primary where the INEC monitoring team, led by Mary Yusuf observed.

At the event which took place at the party’s secretariat in Awka, Azubuike Echetebu boasted that he will be the David that will defeat Andy uba of the All Progressives Congress,APC,Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Anambra governorship hopeful promised that he would open Anambra State to accelerated development driven by youthful energy.

The event was concluded at the wee hours of today in Awka

