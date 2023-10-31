Angola Seeks Greater Economic Ties With Nigeria As Govt, Business Community Meet In Abuja

Angola says it is looking up to Nigeria to support its ongoing economic reforms. The Angolan Minister of External Relations, Téte Antonio who stated this at the first interactive Angola-Nigeria business forum held recently in Abuja also noted that Angola counts on the support of Nigeria during its economic reform. According to him, “The global economy is facing various challenges. Angola being part of the system is witnessing a special moment marked by structural reforms that aim to transform its macroeconomic situation. “To achieve this objective, the Angolan government counts on the support of friendly countries who are always on its side, and one of these is indisputably, Nigeria.” The event organized by the embassy of Angola in Nigeria, brought together industrialists from across Nigeria. Antonio who was represented by the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angola Communities, Domingos Lopes, said the ties between both countries were marked by the signing of the first economic, technical, scientific and cultural cooperation agreement in 1976, adding that exchanges between the two countries have been remarkable in the diplomatic, defence and security, petroleum, education, culture and transportation sectors. “In the last three years (between 2020 and 2022), Angola exported goods worth $5.6 million to Nigeria while its imports from Nigeria stood at $16.8 million, corresponding to a negative trade balance of about $11.2 million,” he stated. He said Angola exported mainly mechanical machines and devices which accounted for 14 percent of the total volume of exports. At the same time he said, Angola imports machines and apparatus, plastics, rubbers and other transport materials. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris in his speech at the event said the administration of President Bola Tinubu will continue to strengthen the mutual ties, through a deliberate pursuit of productive bilateral relations. Idris explained that President Bola Tinubu is desirous of deepening the relationship between Nigeria and other African countries, including Angola. “Among other things, we are working on signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Public Communication and Media Exchange with the Embassy of Angola in Nigeria, as part of efforts to deepen our relationship,” he said. “Nigeria is very much keen to support Angola’s domestic and foreign aspirations and the country’s overall development, and we expect reciprocity in this regard.” The Angola Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Jose Zau, stated that the forum will help strengthen the economic ties between Nigeria and Angola.

