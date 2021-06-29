Angry Imo youths block NDDC office with coffin

The Imo State office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on Monday, was barricaded by angry youths from the oil-bearing communities of Ohaji/Egbema.

The youths who were said to be embarking on a peaceful protest shut down operational activities of the day by blocking the entrance of the commission with a coffin.

The protesting youths stormed the office located along Owerri/Port Harcourt Express Road, chanting songs and bearing placards with inscriptions “We need our right in NDDC”, “Return our diverted NDDC projects”, “We say no to NDDC Marginalisation”, “Enough of these marginalizations”, “Avu Etekwuru road is a death trap”, among others.

The National President of Ohaji Youths, Comrade Ugorji Emmanuel, who spoke with Arise TV during the protest, condemned the recent employment conducted by the Commission.

He alleged that the NDDC failed to capture people from the oil-rich communities of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta LGA.

According to him, out of the 800 jobs, 80 slots were given to Imo State and non was allotted to the people of the oil-producing communities.

The youths expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of electricity, good roads, and other social amenities, adding that Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta are the oil-producing areas in the state yet there is nothing to show it.

The continued disregard of the communities by the NDDC was worrisome and according to them, this has necessitated the continued abandonment of a number of projects in their area.

The demonstrators demanded the immediate diversion of projects to Ohaji/Egbema and employment of youths from oil communities of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta in Imo State.

Noting that they will use every opportunity to barricade the NDDC gate until their demands are met, the Ohaji/Egbema youths threatened to resort to shutting down all oil installations in their localities if nothing was done immediately to address their demands.

The Egbema Youths President, Okenya Thedeaus Mario, who also spoke to newsmen, said that since his childhood till date, he had never seen any NDDC projects completed in his area.

He added that if nothing was done in that regard to address it, the youths would be left with no option other than to do it their best way.

