APC caretaker committee gets indefinite tenure extension

There are indications that the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured another extension until such a time that it can conduct the party’s national convention.

The party is also set to release the formal timetable for the Congresses and the national convention, which may hold in December.

According to The Nation, it was gathered that the Caretaker Committee which was inaugurated on June 25, 2020, for six months after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) had its tenure extended for another six months in December 2020 by an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The decision for another extension was reached on Friday morning,25 June, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Caretaker Committee members.

A member of the CECPC said that the Committee has been given the right to stay in office until it is able to conduct the national convention, whose date is yet to be agreed upon.

“It is true that after wide consultations with some stakeholders and at the end of the Caretaker Committee meeting on Wednesday, we met with Mr. President Friday morning and he has approved our timetable for the Congresses and equally granted the Caretaker Committee to stay until the National Convention is conducted.”

“There is no timeline. The Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) will still be in office until the national convention is conducted and the date will soon be announced.

“All I can tell you is that we shall release the timetable for the ward to zonal congresses of the party before the close of the day.”

The Caretaker Committee on Wednesday in a meeting reviewed its activities and considered inputs from the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) on the timetable for the Congresses.

By the new arrangement, Caretaker Committees at other levels of the party will be replaced gradually as the Congresses from the ward level to the zonal level hold.

The CECPC had earlier drawn the timetable but held on to it, in order to secure inputs from other stakeholders such as the President, Vice President, APC Governors, and other stakeholders.