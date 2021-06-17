APC chieftain beheaded, ex-Attorney-General’s home razed as gunmen embark on rampage in Imo

Fear gripped some residents of Imo State on Wednesday after rampaging gunmen beheaded two persons in the Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

It was learned that the hoodlums also set ablaze the home of the lawmaker representing the area at the state House of Assembly, Ekene Nnodimele, after beheading his gateman.

Imo, one of the states in the southeastern part of Nigeria, has experienced series of attacks that has seen several agents and civilians killed, as well as torching the security facilities.

According to reports, one Jonathan Ugochukwu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the area, was also beheaded.

Speaking to PUNCH, villagers said the multiple attacks took place between 1 am and 2 am.

The country home of the immediate past state attorney general of the state and commissioner for justice, Cyprian Akaolisa, was also burnt and a team of officers were at the scene situated at Awo Idemili, on Wednesday for assessment.

Also, the house and vehicle of the councilor representing Amaebu Ebenatu ward, Clifford Mazi, were burnt by the hoodlums after they met his absence when they got to his house.

The rampaging hoodlums also burnt the house of the President General of Amaebu Ebenatu, Oliver Ejelonu, who also escaped.

The wife of one of the victims, Nkechi Ugochukwu, told PUNCH that the gunmen invaded their house, carried her husband out, beheaded him, and set the house ablaze.

The immediate-past attorney general and commissioner for justice told the publication that the matter had been reported to the police.

Confirming the attacks, Abutu Yaro, the state commissioner of police, noted that his men had begun an investigation and were close to arresting the gunmen.

