APC is back to life, no more crisis – Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is back to life and all phases of litigation and intra-party strife are over, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The party, according to Mr. Buhari, has been revived, energized, and repositioned for its national convention and future elections.

Speaking on Friday at a meeting with members of the national caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) led by Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe State, the President expressed satisfaction with the reorganizing and reconciliatory efforts reached so far.

Buhari hailed the committee saying, “With the work done by the committee the party has bounced back to life”.

“I have listened with great interest the remarkable job you have done so far.

“We are all witnesses to the crisis that engulfed the party leading to litigations and presented a picture of selfishness and division.”

The chairman of the CECPC, said the committee approached the duty with commitment and dedication to rescue the party from imminent collapse.

“We are currently witnessing high-powered decamping to our party, including governors from the PDP,” The Cable quoted Mr. Buni as saying.

“The party is now more peaceful, orderly, and accommodating than what we met on the ground. Although there was initial fear, the mobilization and sensitization were able to allay the fears of members.

“We have observed that youth and women constitute huge population of the voting group.

“We had a youth and women committee, and also people with disability.”

The CECPC chairman added that the party members had agreed to name the APC national secretariat after the president.