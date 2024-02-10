APC okays 12 Edo governorship aspirants ahead of party’s primaries

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State has cleared all 12 governorship aspirants ahead of the party’s primary election expected to hold on February 17.

Each aspirant are vying for the party’s state gubernatorial ticket in the upcoming September 2024 governorship election.

APC announced that the 12 aspirants will be participating in the screening process ahead of the party’s primary election.

The National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje and its National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, were however absent at the oath-taking event which was held on Thursday, February 8, at the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

Presently, all the 12 aspirants have been cleared by the party’s National Gubernatorial Aspirants Screening Committee, headed by Prof. Taoheed Adedoja-led seven-man committee.

They were cleared on Friday night of February 9, as the screening exercise was held from Thursday, February 8.

The clearance was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, February 10, by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Arugungu in Abuja.

Arugungu stated that all the cleared aspirants will be issued Certificate of Screening clearance on the same Saturday at the party’s secretariat.

The cleared aspirants include former Minister of State, National Economic Planning, Clem Agba; Senator Monday Okpebholo, who represents Edo Central; former Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen; member representing Etsako Federal Constituency, Anamero Dekeri; former APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Gideon Ikhine.

Others cleared are the immediate past Edo APC chairman, (retd.) Col. David Imuse; former Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (retd.) Maj-Gen. Charles Airhiavbere; former Governor Oserheimen Osunbor; former Zonal Organising Secretary (South-South), Dr. Blessing Agbohmere; member representing Ovia South/West-Ovia North/East Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa and Dr. Ernest Umakhihe.

The statement read, “The All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo State Gubernatorial Aspirants’ Screening Committee has screened and cleared all the 12 gubernatorial aspirants that physically presented themselves to be screened by the party’s screening committee.

“All the 12 aspirants who purchased the Expression of Interest Fotms and Nomination Forms were screened by the screening committee over a two-day period between Thursday 8th February 2024 and Friday 9th February 2024.

“The Certificate of Screening will be presented to all the 12 Gubernatorial aspirants at the party’s Secretariat by the National Organising tomorrow Saturday 10th February 2024.”