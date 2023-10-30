Arase Seeks Renewed Vigour In Fight Against Organised Crimes

.NEDC promises to complete projects to boost services delivery .Buni urges commission to rebuild torched poly, college in Yobe A retired Inspector-General of Police and Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, has called for renewed vigour and inclusiveness in the fight against organised crimes and other forms of criminalities to achieve the required results. Arase noted that as a people, we must rise and stand firm against those who threaten “the sovereign integrity of the Nigerian State,” saying that no security agency can deliver on its mandate without the support of the people. The former IGP, who spoke at an international symposium on countering organised crimes in Africa held in Abuja, represented by Director, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Commission, Brighten Saagwe, said: “Our will, therefore, must be strong because our faith lies in the indivisibility of Nigeria.” Arase said for the security agencies, it has become not only a statutory mandate but a moral imperative to re-enact their old fighting force, re-strategise and redesign tactics and promptly arrest and contain the growing insecurity challenge in our country. Meanwhile, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has assured timely completion of all ongoing projects in Gombe State for the benefit of the people. Chairman of the NEDC board, Maj.-Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd), gave the assurance, at the weekend, in Gombe, Gombe State, when he led members of the commission’s board to inspect ongoing projects in the health, education and housing sectors of the economy. Also, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has urged the NEDC to rebuild the destroyed College of Agriculture and Polytechnic in the state. Buni, represented by his deputy, Idi Gubana, gave the charge, at the weekend, when Chairman and members of the newly-constituted governing council of the Commission paid a courtesy visit to the governor at Government House, Damaturu. Tarfa, while responding, said: “We’re in the state for a familiarisation visit to assess the completed and other ongoing capital projects in the health, education and housing sectors.” Besides, he added, the assessment visit would enable the commission to identify the demands of people in the critical sectors that affected their means of livelihoods and safety in communities.

