ASUU Donates Foodstuff, Relief Materials To IDPs In Katsina 

By Danjuma Michael, Katsina 30 October 2023 | 3:16 am The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, donated foodstuff and relief materials to 320 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina State. ASUU’s President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who, who spoke during the distribution, represented by a national resource person of the union, Dr. Alkali Lawali, said ASUU had always identified with the most vulnerable, especially… IDP’s PHOTO: NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, donated foodstuff and relief materials to 320 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina State. ASUU’s President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who, who spoke during the distribution, represented by a national resource person of the union, Dr. Alkali Lawali, said ASUU had always identified with the most vulnerable, especially IDPs across the country. Osodeke said the items, which include rice, beans, groundnut oil, spaghetti, among other related food items, were meant to cushion the hardship many of the IDPs were going through, and that similar donations had been made in parts of the country in recent weeks. The ASUU President, however, lamented over incessant security challenges in the country that had kept many IDPs from going back to their communities. He said the union had envisaged that the security challenges and IDP problem would have been a thing of the past under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch, being that he was a retired military officer. He said the union sees IDP as a serious manifestation of leadership problems in the country, and that the current Federal Government has a lot to do to effectively tackle the issue. Osodeke, therefore, urged the President Bola Tinubu-led government to come up with measures to quickly bring to an end the security situation so that IDPs can go back to their communities and continue with their normal lives. 