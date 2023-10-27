‘Auction all police barracks in Nigeria,’ Reps urge FG over poor living condition of officers

Members of the House of Representatives have called on the Federal Government to auction all police barracks in the country.

They have also requested the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Police Affairs to liaise with the Bureau of Public Enterprise, BPE, to immediately assess the value of all federal owned barracks across the country and announce a public offering for same.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance raised by Hon. Murphy Omoruyi on the need to address the deplorable living conditions of officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

The lawmaker while moving the motion recalled that in September 2020, the National Assembly passed the Police Reform Bill 2020, which was signed into law by the former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on September 16, 2020.

According to him, one of its core issues was to address the living conditions of the nation’s gallant police officers.

Omoruyi noted that the problem of adequate and dignified accommodation for police officers persists and has so far outlived all previous measures.

He stressed that between 2019 – 2022 over N5 billion was spent by the federal government on barracks renovations, adding that despite all efforts, barracks continue to fail to meet basic needs in their current state of disrepair and lack of maintenance.

The lawmaker pointed out that there had been robust national debates and calls for more community oriented policing strategies and having officers living amongst the general population, rather than in their secluded barracks, would significantly satisfy the calls and enhance public safety.

Omoruyi emphasised that the barracks method of housing for police and local law enforcement officers was a relic colonial practice that had since been abandoned by the same colonialists in their home countries.

He expressed worry that police officers and their families live in squalor, characterised by large cracks on the wall, bat-infested houses, leaking roofs and dilapidated structures for barracks across the country.

Omoruyi lamented that police officers had been tagged as corrupt, saying this cannot be divorced from lack of welfare services for them.

He said the public has lost confidence and respect in the country’s officers due to their poor conditions of service.