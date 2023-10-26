Average Price Of 5kg Cooking Gas Stood At N4,189.96 In September- NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N4,115.32 recorded in August 2023 to N4,189.96 in September 2023. This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for September 2023 released on Thursday in Abuja. The report said the September 2023 price represented a 1.81 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in August 2023. However, the average price of 5kg of cooking gas decreased on a year-on-year basis by 6.36 per cent from N4,474.48 recorded in September 2022 to N4,189.96 in September 2023. On state profile analysis, the report showed that Kwara recorded the highest average price at N4,866.60 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Benue at N4,789.26, and Adamawa at N4,785.71. It said on the other hand, Ondo State recorded the lowest price at N3,364.62, followed by Ekiti and Edo at N3,450.06 and N3,626.17, respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price at N4,555.95, followed by the North-West at N4,394.40. “The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at N3,809.22,” the NBS said. Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 0.58 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N9,194.41 in August 2023 to N9,247.40 in September 2023. However, the report said average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas fell by 6.65 per cent on a month-on-month basis, from N9,906.44 recorded in September 2022 to N9,247.40 in September 2023. State profile analysis showed that Cross River recorded the highest average retail price of N10,203.13 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Ogun at N9,967.11 and Nasarawa State at N9,950.15 On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Adamawa at N7,604.29, followed by Borno and Gombe State N8,113.69 and N8,188.75, respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas at N9,613.55, followed by the South-East at N9,393.69. The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price at N8,683.62. Similarly, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose to NN1,299.03 in September 2023 on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 2.09 per cent, compared to N1,272.40 recorded in August 2023. According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for September 2023, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 37.13 per cent from N947.30 in September 2022. On state profile analysis, the report showed that Adamawa recorded the highest average price at N1,746.05 per litre of kerosene in September 2023, followed by Cross-River at N1,541.67 and FCT-Abuja at N1,492.50. “On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa at N1,104.78, followed by Enugu State at N1,134.52 and Kano State at N1,142.27.” The NBS said the analysis further showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at N1,390.67, followed by the South-East at N1,368.49. It said the North-West recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at N1,190.81. The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in September 2023 was N4,379.31, indicating a 0.64 per cent increase from N4,351.53 recorded in August 2023. “On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 35.32 per cent from N3,236.27 recorded in September 2022. On state profile analysis, it showed that Lagos State recorded the highest average retail price at N5,350.00 per gallon of kerosene, followed by Katsina State at N5,000.00 and Borno at N4,997.47. On the other hand, the report said Delta recorded the lowest price at N2,956.18, followed by Rivers and Oyo at N3,296.02 and N3,712.50, respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average price per gallon of Kerosene at N4,712.01, followed by the South-East at N4,646.63. The report said the South-South recorded the lowest average price per gallon of Kerosene at N3,769.59.

Related