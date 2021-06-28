South West

Baba Ijesha: Actors union bar members from working with Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has barred its members from engaging with Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessings. The two actors have been vocal and clashed with some members of the association who kicked against them for openly condemning Baba Ijesha on social media Baba Ijesha was arrested and detained […]

