Baba Ijesha denied bail in child molestation case

A magistrate’s court sitting in Lagos state has denied Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha bail in the ongoing trial over alleged sexual assault on a minor.

The actor was arrested and detained by the Lagos state police after he was alleged to have sexually molested the minor twice.

The minor is the foster child of a popular comedian, known as Princess.

Baba Ijesha was granted bail on May 17 — after spending about 25 days in police detention over a move to decongest the prison.

However, he remained in police custody unable to meet his bail conditions.

During the trial on Wednesday, Kayode Olabiran, his counsel, prayed the court to release his client, citing his deteriorating health. He said the controversial nature of the case has made it difficult to secure his release despite his bail as intending sureties were scared of the likely consequences.

But in his ruling, the judge, P. E. Nwaka, held that the court could not grant the actor bail because the matter was beyond its jurisdiction.

The judge also explained that the case had already been filed before the high court.

Also speaking, Yetunde Cardoso, the superintendent of police in charge of the case, said the matter was already beyond the police.

“Mr Olanrewaju was actually granted bail during the JUSUN (Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria) strike and based on the conditions given, he couldn’t meet them and he was properly charged today (Wednesday),” she said.

“Just like the court stated, the case has already been filed before the high court and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of Lagos State Ministry of Justice has taken over the matter from the police. So presently, we have handed over to the DPP so the case is before them (DPP). It has nothing to do with the police anymore, it’s now left for the DPP to handle it.”

His case has been adjourned to July.

