Badagry Residents Heave Sigh Of Relief Over Planned Yeponawa Bridge

By Guardian Nigeria 31 October 2023 | 1:17 am Residents of Badagry at the weekend heaved a sigh of relief following Lagos State government’s plan to construct Yeponawa Bridge in the ancient city. Yeponawa Bridge Residents of Badagry at the weekend heaved a sigh of relief following Lagos State government’s plan to construct Yeponawa Bridge in the ancient city. Before now, residents had to wade through water or use wooden bridges to access the road. However, governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to construct the bridge to further his administration’s commitment to take infrastructural development to all parts of the state. Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Adekunle Olayinka, who disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment of some projects in the division, reiterated the administration’s determination to harness Badagry’s tourism and growth potentials through the provision of adequate infrastructure. Olayinka was joined on the tour by member representing Badagry in the Federal House of Representative, Oluseun Sesi Whingan, member Badagry I in the House of Assembly, Solomon Bonus, Chairman Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Samson Folorunso Olatunde and Chairman Badagry Central, Onilude Olusegun. He said as part of Mr. Governor’s determination to extend infrastructure development to every part of the state, he has decided to prioritise the rehabilitation, reconstruction and provision of essential infrastructures in Badagry Division. He said: “In the past, I have heard the people in Badagry Division complain of being forgotten and yearning for government presence in terms of needed infrastructure to boost and improve local socio-economic activities. Let me assure you that we have come to ensure that the tourism potential of this area is fully harnessed by providing the necessary infrastructure that will complement the growth potential of this area.” According to him, a key quality of this administration is the policy of inclusiveness, not leaving any part of the state behind. Olayinka said, as a government, they are poised to touch every nook and cranny of the state and are resolute in their determination to extend development to inner parts of the metropolis. He added that Badagry is a major sub-division in Lagos State with considerable economic importance to Lagos and Nigeria, with huge needs for strategic infrastructure development and renewal programmes to further facilitate socio-economic exchanges between Nigeria and its West African neighbours. Some of the projects visited are Ajara Apovipe Erikiti Ikoga Road with a bridge (300m), Ilogbo Eremi-Oke Ira Road, Samuel Ekundayo Road, the Reconstruction of Hospital Road, and the Lekki Deep Sea Port Project, among others. The team also examined the alignment of other proposed projects like Mowo-Ikoga Road, Agunmo-Gomajayi-Seje Road Badagry, Reconstruction of Hospital Road Phase 2, Ibiye-Ayanre-Magbon Road, the Completion of Yafin Road, Agric-Salu Road, 0ke-Ogbe -Ipara-Ajarakoh Road with Bridge, Gbaji Road, Ganyingbo, Agonvi Road, Federal Government Zonal College Road Epeme, Tori Lovi Agemono Road and Ilufe Road Mosafejo. During the visit to Hospital Road, the Special Adviser said: "We have plans to connect Hospital Road to Topo to further boost our inter-modal, multi-modal transportation to ensure it becomes more functional, reduce pressure on major arterial roads and open up the local economy." On the hospital road, he implored the good people of Badagry and its environs to please bear with the hardship that comes with road construction of that magnitude and be assured that on completion they will all enjoy the benefits. 