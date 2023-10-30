Ballon D’Or; The Stars In Style, Glitz And Glamour

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 30 October 2023 | 8:51 pm It’s the Ballon d’or or night, and it promises to be fun, meet the stars in style, glitz and glamour, as this promises to be a spectacular and record-breaking night for all lovers of the game of football. Here’s what’s going on as it concerns the arrival of the stars in styles, and fashion to… It’s the Ballon d’or or night, and it promises to be fun, meet the stars in style, glitz and glamour, as this promises to be a spectacular and record-breaking night for all lovers of the game of football. Here’s what’s going on as it concerns the arrival of the stars in styles, and fashion to grace the 67th Ballon d’ or ceremony in France. Meet fashionista, David Beckham, gracing the event, in France, with his vigour and styles, a truly gentle man. First on the rank, Lionel Messi, poses for a family photo, with wife and kids. Here’s the Kopa trophy winner, (Jude Bellingham) and the 2nd rank in the Ballon d’or ratings (Erling Braut Haaland) who were former team mates back at Dortmund football club, walking in styles at the ceremony in France. Here’s Speed, surely going to be a fun night. Here’s Norwegian, and Manchester City star, Erling Haaland taking a tour in the ceremony Djibril Cisse graces the occasion in all smiles. 1 day ago Rescuers in Nigeria were searching for more than 70 people who went missing over the weekend after a boat loaded with local traders sank in a river in the country’s northeast, emergency officials said on Monday. 1 day ago It’s the Ballon d’or or night, and it promises to be fun, meet the stars in style, glitz and glamour, as this promises to be a spectacular and record-breaking night for all lovers of the game of football. Here’s what’s going on as it concerns the arrival of the stars in styles, and fashion to… 1 day ago The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, adjourned till November 13, 2023 the trial of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, for alleged internet fraud. 1 day ago Opposition parties in Kogi State have been dealt another major blow in Olamaboro LGA following the formal defection of a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Joseph Ameh Erico, from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC). 1 day ago Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday inspected the new medical facilities being put in place at the state General Hospital Ilorin and expressed satisfaction with the standards of the work done so far. The Governor was conducted on a tour of the facilities by the Executive Secretary State Hospital Management Board Dr AbdulRaheem Malik… 1 day ago President Bola Tinubu on Monday warned government officials and family members against attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting without invitation. 1 day ago Chief Edwin Clark, South-South National Leader and elder statesman on Monday warned of dire consequences should Rivers Gov. Siminalaye Fubara be impeached as being planned by some vested interests. 1 day ago Fifteen officers of the Nigerian Police Force, NPC are currently in China, undergoing trainings on cyber crimes sponsored by the Chinese Government. 1 day ago The governor of Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, launched the E-mobility programme in the state on Monday as a means of palliative to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidies. 1 day ago Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has proposed a single six-year term for Nigerian president.

Related