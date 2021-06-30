Bandits attack Ganduje’s convoy, inflict injuries on security details

The convoy of the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje was attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday night, Daily Trust is reporting.

It was gathered that at least three policemen sustained injuries in the attack which happened after the convoy was making its way to Kano from Zamfara State, where a mass All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held on Tuesday.

The APC governors, alongside Ganduje, were in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, to welcome Governor Bello Matawalle and key Zamfara politicians to the ruling party.

Confirming the attack, sources at the Government House told the publication that the governor was not in the convoy when the attack happened.

They explained that Ganduje joined the convoy of his Jigawa State Counterpart, Abubakar Badaru, after the mega rally in Gusau.

“You know because the place was rowdy after the event which had many state governors in attendance, His Excellency, Gov Ganduje, joined his friend, Governor Badaru, and they both arrived in Kano hours before the Kano convoy arrived,” the publication quoted an official as saying.

Dozens of gunmen, who barricaded the road, were said to have opened fire immediately they sighted the convoy.

However, authorities at the Kano State Government House are yet to confirm this development.

Similarly, his son and driver were also abducted by the gunmen.

