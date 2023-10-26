Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Guber: HURIWA Petitions INEC, Calls For Fair Polls

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), ahead of the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding a trustworthy exercise. HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, who demonstrated at the headquarters of INEC in Abuja, demanded that result sheets from all local government areas should be signed by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu and counter-signed by electoral officers of each Local Government Area and Resident Electoral Commissioners. Onwubiko stated that INEC must closely work with security agencies to guarantee the safety and security of voters, election officials and stakeholders involved in the electoral process. He said: “The main objective is to ensure that these elections are conducted peacefully, freely and fairly, in line with the highest democratic standards and principles that INEC embodies. “We demand for peaceful, free and fair elections; transparency and accountability. We call upon INEC to ensure the highest level of transparency and accountability in the electoral process for Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States. “To attain this, we demand that the result sheets from all local government areas be signed by the INEC Chairman and counter-signed by electoral officers of each Local Government Area (LGA) and the Resident Electoral Commissioner. “Adequate security measures must be put in place to prevent violence and intimidation, thereby creating an environment where every citizen can exercise their right to vote without fear. “Transparency in Collation and Announcement of Results: We call upon INEC to ensure that the collation and announcement of election results are done in a transparent and verifiable manner, allowing citizens and observers to witness the process”, he stated.

