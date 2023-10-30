Benue State University suspends medical students for one month over act of indiscipline (Photo)

The Management Committee of Benue State University, Makurdi, has suspended all 200 to 600 level medical students of the institution for one month over an act of indecipline.

The institution’s medical students had peacefully demonstrated outside Government House on Wednesday, October 25, in response to claims that some of their classmates had been withdrawn, lack of water and that there were up to five students in a room rather than two.

According to the leader of the protesters and President, Students Union College of Health Science, he stated that they were attacked by some persons they identified as thugs at the gate of the Government House.

“We were chased out of government during our peaceful protest not by police but other thugs guarded by the men of the state community volunteer guards and a lot of students have it on record how we were chased by these thugs,” he said.

“It was while the police were discussing with us that the thugs in their numbers stormed the government house, carrying sticks and other cane and violently chased us away.

“But we retreated and insisted that we must see the governor himself and table their grievances. Thereafter, some Government functionaries came to address us too, asking us to go back to school, that the governor will come to the school and address us.

”It was so disheartening that after we made our presentation and about to leave as directed, then they came and attacked us.

Honestly, the issue of hostel accommodations and the level of infrastructural decay in our school is causing so much issues for us and that is why we decided to come and the the attention of the Governor to the university so that something can be done. That is our aim, nothing more,” he added.

However, students are required to vacate the school hostels on Monday, October 30, at 10am, and resume on Wednesday, November 25 according to an internal memo issued by the Registrar, Doctor Mfaga Modom.

Dr. Modom stated in the memo that on resumption, each student must bring a Sworn Affidavit from a competent Court of Law attesting to be of good conduct.

She further stated that each student should also come along with his/her Parent/Guardian who will sign an undertaking.