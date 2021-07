US comedian Bill Cosby was freed from prison Wednesday, in a blow to the #MeToo movement, after a US court overturned his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago. The 83-year-old left SCI Phoenix, a state correctional facility about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, just before 2.30 pm (1830 […]

