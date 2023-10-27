Boniface Nominated For Europa League Goal Of The Week Award

By James Agberebi 27 October 2023 | 9:07 am Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has been nominated for the Europa League Goal of the Week award. Victor Boniface of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and 1. FC Union Berlin at the Anderlecht Stadium on March 16, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium (Photo: AFP) Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has been nominated for the Europa League Goal of the Week award. UEFA announced the nominees for the award on their Europa League X account. Boniface is one of three players shortlisted for the award after three matches played on Thursday. The other three players in the running for the award are Lucas Paqueta of West Ham, Edoardo Bove of Roma and Magnus Wolff Eikrem, who plays for Molde FK. Boniface’s superb strike against Qarabag in Leverkusen’s 5-1 home win was nominated for the award. The 22-year-old received a pass on the edge of the box and fired into the top corner, beyond the reach of the goalkeeper. It was his second goal in this season’s Europa League campaign. The winner of the Europa League Goal of the Week will be decided by voting. Prior to Leverkusen’s game against Qarabag, Boniface was presented with the Europa League Golden Boot award for last season. He was joint top scorer alongside Manchester United’s forward Marcus Rashford, as both players each scored six goals. He netted the goals during his time at Belgian club Union SG before he left them for Leverkusen in the summer transfer. Sport 38 mins ago La Liga champions Barcelona host bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday, forced into leaning heavily on players from their feted La Masia youth academy. 55 mins ago Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has been nominated for the Europa League Goal of the Week award. 2 hours ago Manchester City will test the strength of Manchester United’s recent revival at Old Trafford this weekend, while red-hot leaders Tottenham are seeking their eighth win in 10 games. 2 hours ago Lionel Messi was among three finalists named on Thursday for Major League Soccer’s Newcomer of the Year award, despite the Argentine star playing only six league matches for Inter Miami. 6 hours ago Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly lurking around to see how Victor Osimhen’s current contract discussion goes. There are speculations that Osimhen may not be disposed to staying with Napoli after this season following the recent poor turn of his relationship with the Italian champions. There is still a large gap between offer and request as… 6 hours ago The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has brought forward by a day the 2026 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and Crocodiles of Lesotho. NFF yesterday said that the CAF Group C World Cup qualifying game, originally fixed for November 17, 2023, will now hold on November 16 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in… 6 hours ago Over 2000 athletes have gathered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for the second leg of the MTN CHAMPS holding at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. The two-day competition started yesterday and will end tomorrow with the athletes competing across three age categories. At the media briefing heralding the competition on Wednesday to unveil the programme for… 6 hours ago Super Eagles former captain and goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, has blamed the country’s current goalkeeping problems on the inability of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other stakeholders in the nation’s football to create a succession system for national team shot-stoppers. Reminiscing on his days in the national team, Rufai said that it was unusual for… 6 hours ago Edo Queens continued their impressive unbeaten run in the third Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT), securing a 2-1 victory over Ogun State-based Remo Stars Ladies at the UNIBEN Sports Complex, Benin City. Remo Stars Ladies kicked off the game in a formidable manner, as Arubo Oluwaseyi netted an early goal in the 15th minute,… 1 day ago Manchester United on Thursday reported a Premier League record revenue figure of £648.4 million ($784 million) for the year ending June 30.

