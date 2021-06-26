Borno Govt. queries provost for suspending students who failed to welcome Buhari

The Borno state commissioner for health and human services, Juliana Bitrus, has issued a query to Rukaiya Mustapha, the provost of the College of Nursing and Midwifery.

The provost got the query for suspending some students who failed to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari when he visited the state on June 17.

The President visited Borno officially and commissioned a number of projects.

The suspension letter which went viral online showed the students were suspended for a week, June 21 -28, for “disobedience of executive order to welcome the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, GCON (on the 17th of June 2021)”.

The Cable reports that in the query dated June 25, the commissioner described the provost as “being mischievous against the state government.”

The query added that the provost acted on her own and without any directive from her superior at the ministry or anyone in the state government.

The commissioner explained that the news was unbelievable, noting that the ministry confirmed the development before issuing the provost a query.

The commissioner noted that he was concerned that the provost “may have simply used the president’s visit to get at some students she may have had issues with”.

He, therefore, demanded that the provost responds to the query within 48 hours, and gives reasons why disciplinary action should not be taken against her.

The commissioner said though it is a normal practice that students join in welcoming visiting Presidents all over Nigeria, such acts are voluntary.