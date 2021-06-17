BREAKING: Bandits storm FGGC Yawuri, kidnap several female students

Bandits, on Thursday afternoon, stormed the Federal Government Girls College Yawuri in Kebbi State, abducting several female students in the process.

A source who confirmed the development to Nigerian Tribune said that the bandits broke into the school premises dressed in police uniforms.

“They pointed a gun at the school guards and asked them for the girls’ hostels. Before you know what was happening the bandits invaded the school and started abducting female students,” the source said.

He added that the bandits took several students out of the school, and the number of those abducted is yet to be confirmed.

Details soon…

