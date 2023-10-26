British Airways Brings Afrobeats To Flyers Through Partnership With DJ Cuppy

By Eniola Daniel 26 October 2023 | 4:21 pm Cuppy That? British Airways (BA) is bringing Nigerian-born musician Florence Otedola, known popularly as DJ Cuppy’s Afrobeats, to flyers, with an exclusive playlist available onboard from November 1, 2023. Cuppy That? British Airways (BA) is bringing Nigerian-born musician Florence Otedola, known popularly as DJ Cuppy’s Afrobeats, to flyers, with an exclusive playlist available onboard from November 1, 2023. The Disk Jockey (DJ) whose skills have taken her to over 30 countries across the globe, has curated her top tracks for the airline’s inflight entertainment system. Cuppy has created a playlist to celebrate the increase in the number of flights between Africa and London with the launch of British Airways’ new route from Accra to London Gatwick – in addition to its daily services to London Heathrow. Customers across British Airways’ entire long-haul network will be able to enjoy tracks including “Jollof On The Jet” and “Feel Good”, blending spicy African beats with hip hop and reggae. Responding to the partnership, Ms Otedola said: “Like British Airways, music has the power to transport us to different places around the world so I’m super excited to partner with them on their first ever Afrobeats playlist, bringing feel-good vibes right to flyers’ seats. I’m pleased to add this exclusive mix to their extensive music collection and hope customers sit back, plug in their headphones and turn the volume up!” British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, Calum Laming, said: “Enjoying the latest music, films and boxsets is one of the things our customers most look forward to when they fly with us, so we’re really pleased to partner with Cuppy and bring more exclusive mixes to flyers’ fingertips. This year we’ve doubled the entertainment content available on board and music lovers can settle in and enjoy curated playlists and popular podcasts from every genre.” Customers who wish to stream content on their personal devices can also take advantage of the airline’s WiFi connectivity with various packages available, including messaging and ‘browse and stream’ options. The airline is progressively rolling out WiFi across both its long and short-haul fleet, and the majority of its aircraft are now connected. Guardian Life 1 day ago Cuppy That? 