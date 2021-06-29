Buhari’s daughter, Hanan bags Masters degree in Arts, from UK university

President Mohammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan Sha’aban nee Buhari has bagged a Masters degree in Fine Art Photography from the Royal College of Art, United Kingdom.



Hanan Buhari, the daughter of President Buhari, bagged a Masters Degree in from the Royal College of Art, London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, June 29.



The convocation ceremonies which held on Tuesday, June 29 at the Royal Albert Hall, saw about 1,200 students being conferred with degrees from the class of 2021.



Alongside Graduate Diploma, MA, MRes, MPhil and PhD graduands, honorary degrees will be awarded to individuals in recognition of their significant contribution to arts, culture and industry, both internationally and in the UK.



Hanan, who got married to Muhammad Turad Sha’aban, last year, has a first class degree in Arts from the University of Surrey in 2019.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

