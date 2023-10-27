Buhari’s Praise Singer Accuses Him Of Handing Over A Destroyed Nigeria To Tinubu

By Oluyemi Ogunseyin 27 October 2023 | 10:46 am Former President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused by one of his praise singers, Dauda Kahutu, known as Rarara of handing over a destroyed Nigeria to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Rarara, a popular Hausa political singer, who is known to be a staunch follower of Buhari, said the immediate-past president left behind a very bad economy… (From L to R) Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola, the daughter of Nigeria’s President Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, and the wife of former Nigerian President Aisha Buhari are seen during his inauguration at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria on May 29, 2023. Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP Former President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused by one of his praise singers, Dauda Kahutu, known as Rarara of handing over a destroyed Nigeria to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Rarara, a popular Hausa political singer, who is known to be a staunch follower of Buhari, said the immediate-past president left behind a very bad economy for Tinubu to deal with. Rarara said this during a press conference that was held in Kano on Thursday where he also said he regretted ever supporting Buhari. “Buhari made sure he destroyed this country before leaving office. He destroyed everything. And I want them to let Nigerians know,” he said. “There is no big deal about it. During the PDP administration, we told Nigerians that the party had killed this country, and that was why the people voted for us. “So why should we be afraid to tell Nigerians what Buhari did? I challenge them to tell people the truth. “I regret supporting him. The reason is that I supported him blindly, hoping that he would fix the damage done by the PDP administration.” Rarara also expressed surprise as to why Tinubu has yet to speak up about the alleged recklessness of Buhari’s administration. “Despite the fact that the president has made appointments in sectors where monumental corruption took place, nobody is saying anything,” he said. “The president hasn’t said anything. Even the NSA, Defence Minister, Minister of Agriculture, and SGF are all quiet; nobody is saying anything. “And it would be very disastrous for this administration to be built on the foundation of lies, it would have consequences.” 46 mins ago Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, stating that the affirmation at the apex court was a demonstration of the principles of fairness and justice. Fayemi stated that the victory has further validated… 50 mins ago Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the historic verdict delivered by the Justice John Okoro-led seven-man panel of the Supreme Court. The verdict upholds President Tinubu as the authentic and rightful winner of the 2023 February 25th Presidential elections. This momentous decision from the apex court officially… 59 mins ago COMBATING Gender-based Violence (GBV) and placing it at the core of development agenda will help Nigeria meet the growth challenges of the 21st century, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has said. Citing a World Bank report that countries can only address the challenges with the full and equal participation of all male and female citizens, the… 1 hour ago Former President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused by one of his praise singers, Dauda Kahutu, known as Rarara of handing over a destroyed Nigeria to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Rarara, a popular Hausa political singer, who is known to be a staunch follower of Buhari, said the immediate-past president left behind a very bad economy… 1 hour ago The Akwa Ibom State Government Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS) has sealed three banks for their alleged failure to remit outstanding tax liabilities of ₦228 million to the state government. 2 hours ago A joint environmental task force has stormed the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State to dislodge the illegal use of the environment. 2 hours ago Some members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) have revealed that only 10 million out of the 73 million Nigerian workers have enrolled in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). 2 hours ago Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Obioma Okafor-Ama, popularly known as Alagbon, who has been torn in the flesh of people of the Nise Community in the Awka South Local Government Area. 3 hours ago The House of Representatives has summoned singer Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, to appear before it over the royalties of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad. 3 hours ago The House of Representatives has responded to public criticism regarding its ever-expanding number of standing committees, which has now reached 134, even in the face of economic challenges affecting the country.

Related