Build Nigeria, world not ready to take 240 million refugees, UN warns

The United Nations has warned youths not to work against the interest of the country, saying the world won’t be able to accommodate 240 million Nigerians as migrants should the country implode.

Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Mrs. Amina Mohammed, who said this in a statement signed by National Information Officer, UN office, Nigeria, Oluseyi Soremekun, cautioned Nigerian youths to start building the country with their God-given skills and talents, Vanguard reports.

She spoke against the backdrop of the roles youths played in the #EndSARS protests that eventually turned destructive, following the hijack of the protests by hoodlums as well as the strident attacks on the country by young Nigerians on social media.

The statement, titled “Be proud of Nigeria, don’t condemn her, don’t lose hope”, read: “You have got the education, you have the tools, and you have a huge future ahead of you, and you are condemning yourself before you start on that journey.

“Do not do that! Be proud of Nigeria your country; do not condemn her and do not lose hope.

“If you think Nigeria is worse than better, then how are you going to turn it around? If you do not want to build this nation, I do not know where you want to go.

“I can assure you the world is not ready to take 240 million Nigerians. Therefore, let’s think about how to salvage it together,” Mohammed was quoted as charging youths.

On youths who were quick to compare Nigeria with other countries, Mohammed urged them to compare Nigeria with other countries with equal population and that had independence at the same time.

“Do not compare apples with oranges,” she added.

The Deputy Secretary-General, who was former Minister of Environment, stated further: “Whilst I agree that the potential of this country has not been fully met by successive governments, I disagree with the view that there is no hope; I disagree with total condemnation of Nigeria. Nigeria is a great country and the best on earth.

“With every right comes an obligation, to tell the truth. But the truth in many cases comes in different colors, depending on who is telling it.

‘’As an educated person, your statement has an impact on people’s lives. Some people take you seriously because you are educated and in the university.”

The Deputy Secretary-General urged them to be sure of their statement and always weigh the implications of their words, noting that there were opportunities to collectively make things better in Nigeria.

“Young people must get involved. There is no reason to throw stones at any institution of government unless you are willing to get into that government and do something about it.

‘’It might take you a lifetime, but it does require people to make the sacrifice. If enough of us are pushing in the right direction, there will be a big difference,” the UN deputy scribe said.

Recall that the United Nations Secretary, Antonio Guterres, had also, in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, warned against issues that could disintegrate the country and create refugee problems for Africa and the world.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

