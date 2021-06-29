CashBox has made online savings platforms popular – Aigbogun

Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun, Chief Executive Officer of CashBox, a digital savings platform owned by Cashbox Global Services Limited, has said that CashBox has made online savings popular in Nigeria. While admitting that the online saving culture in the country was still low when compared with what is obtainable in the Western world and other developed […]

