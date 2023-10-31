CBN Says Falana Lacks Locus Standi To Challenge Naira Depreciation

By Yetunde Ayobami Ojo 31 October 2023 | 3:52 am Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has challenged a suit by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, asking the Federal High Court to compel the apex bank to stop depreciation of the naira. Femi Falana Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has challenged a suit by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, asking the Federal High Court to compel the apex bank to stop depreciation of the naira. In its preliminary objection, CBN questioned Falana’s locus standi and challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to entertain the case. It also prayed for dismissal of the case on the ground that it is statute barred. In his reliefs in the originating summons, Falana, in suit number: FHC/L/CS/470/23, asked for an order stopping CBN from allowing market forces to fix and determine exchange rate of the naira vis a vis other currencies, in line with Section 16 of the Central Bank Act. Falana also prayed the court to compel CBN to stop dollarisation of the economy, since Section 20(1) of the Act stipulates that the naira is the only legal tender in Nigeria. CBN, in the objection filed on its behalf by Adeleke Agboola, contended that Falana has not shown that he stands to suffer more than other citizens of Nigeria regarding the exchange rate policy. Other objections noted that Falana has not shown that CBN acted in bad faith and that the plaintiff has not disclosed a reasonable cause of action against CBN. The bank, therefore, urged the court to dismiss the suit or alternatively, strike it out on the ground of lack of jurisdiction. 2 mins ago Polaris Bank shone at the weekend, as its home-grown platform, VULTe, won for the third time, Nigeria’s ‘Best Digital Bank of the Year’ prize at the BusinessDAY’s Banks And Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. 3 mins ago Justice Blessing Egwu of a High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, yesterday, sentenced one Jide Afolayan Sunday, 33, to life imprisonment for bathing his girlfriend, Glory Sylvester Ita, with acid over her refusal to marry him. 7 mins ago Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has challenged a suit by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, asking the Federal High Court to compel the apex bank to stop depreciation of the naira. 27 mins ago Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, ratified a decision to raise a supplementary budget of N2.2 trillion. The budget will provide N300 billion for repairs of the Eko and Third Mainland bridges, and construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads nationwide. 37 mins ago Constitutional lawyer and pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, has passed on at the age of 94.On behalf of the family, Eni Nwabueze said burial arrangements for the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) would be announced in due course. 37 mins ago The Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, yesterday, unveiled the electronic ticketing platform for the Lagos- Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri rail line. 40 mins ago Rescuers, yesterday, recovered 17 bodies while 12 persons were rescued from the Taraba boat mishap. The boat capsized on Saturday with over 100 people, mostly local traders, including women and children returning from Mayorenero fish market… 41 mins ago The Nigerian and German governments are making moves to promote exchange through bilateral labour migration agreement, with a view to discouraging illegal migration. 43 mins ago Sahara Group has urged African governments and regulators to adopt market-based regimes for sustainable gas development on the continent.It insisted that appropriate pricing of the commodity would enhance investment, increase production and consumption 49 mins ago Ekiti State Government has directed hospitals and other medical facilities in the state to receive victims of gunshots for immediate treatment in their facilities even when there is no police report.

