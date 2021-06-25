Child soldiers responsible for massacre that kill at least 138 people in Burkina Faso, says government

A group of young boys reportedly helped carry out an attack in Burkina Faso that killed at least 138 people.

The attack in early June in the northeastern village of Solhan claimed at least 138 lives.

It was one of the deadliest massacres in years in the West African country, which has struggled to hold off multiple insurgencies, including from groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, the Washington Post reports.

The attack in the northeastern village of Solhan was mostly perpetrated by children between the ages of 12 and 14, government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said this week

“We are alarmed by the presence of children within armed groups,” Sandra Lattouf, UNICEF’s Burkina Faso representative, said in a statement to the Post. “While living among armed actors, children experience unconscionable forms of violence including physical and sexual violence or high level of traumatic experiences.”

The crisis in Burkina Faso has killed hundreds of people and displaced more than 1.2 million, 61% of whom are children, according to UNICEF said. One in 10 schools have closed, which has impacted over 300,000 children.

Despite interventions from U.N. peacekeepers and international armed forces, attacks by Islamist extremists continue unabated across West Africa’s Sahel region, including neighboring Mali and Niger.