Chinese fighter jet buzzes US B-52 over South China Sea

A Chinese fighter jet intercepted a US B-52 bomber in a nighttime maneuver over the South China Sea Friday, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

A video released by the command shows a Shenyang J-11 coming within 3 meters (10 feet) of the bomber at what the US said was, “uncontrolled excessive speed” and “in an unsafe and unprofessional manner.”

The US said it was, “concerned that this pilot was unaware of how close he came to causing a collision.”

The pilot was said to have flown below and in front of the US aircraft, which was, “lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace.”

The US command vowed that its approach to monitoring the area would not change despite Beijing’s ire at the presence of its troops.

“The US will continue to fly, sail and operate — safely and responsibly — wherever international laws allow,” it said after the incident.

China’s Foreign Ministry pushed back, saying: “The US military planes traveled thousands of miles to China’s doorstep to flex muscle. That is the source of maritime and air security risks.”

South China Sea a hot spot as Beijing seeks to exert primacy The region has become a hot spot for tensions as China seeks to exert ever more military control over it.

Beijing has accused the US of staging provocations in the northern part of the sea — specifically in the straits between mainland China and Taiwan — which the US supports, and China sees as its own.

In the south, where China has built a military presence on various reefs, China has sparred with neighboring countries such as the Philippines, another US ally.

Last week, the Chinese coast guard rammed a Philippines coast guard ship as well as a supply ship in an incident that prompted US President Joe Biden to comment that the US would be obliged to come to the aid of the Philippines should any of its vessels come under armed attack.

“The US defense commitment to the Philippines should not undermine China’s sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, nor should it support the illegal claims of the Philippines,” retorted a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The US claims it has logged some 180 such incidents in the region since late 2021.

China, too, has complained. On Thursday, Beijing released a video purporting to show a US navy destroyer cutting off a Chinese destroyer in the area.

Also on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking before a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Beijing would like to, “reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment” with Washington.

js/lo (AP, dpa)