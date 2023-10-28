COAS Directs Immediate Enrollment Of Personnel, Families In NHIS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has directed that all personnel and their families be enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) under the Cantonment Medical Reception Station (MRS) to enable them access free medical care, adding that capitation depends on the number of enrollees. The COAS, who also promised to address the challenge of infrastructure deficit in the cantonment, said this while conducting an on the spot assessment of Nigerian Army units namely, 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment in Abogo Largema Military Cantonment, Biu, Borno State. The respective Commanding Officers of the two units, Lieutenant Colonels Aliyu Garba and Muphtau Arilesere gave the COAS a combined brief on the security situation in their area of responsibility, infrastructural status and challenges of the units. Amongst others, the commanders stressed the need for increased capitation for the Cantonment MRS since it is serving both units. In his address to officers and soldiers of the units, the COAS appreciated them for their service to the nation in ensuring peace and stability in their area of responsibility, adding that socio-economic activities have been restored in the general area. Lagbaja informed the troops of Federal Government’s intervention in providing comfort to serving and deceased personnel, as well as their families through the disbursement of funds to clear the backlog of beneficiaries of the group’s life insurance scheme and the Nigerian Army Personal Accident Assurance Scheme. He assured the troops that challenges of inadequate and dilapidated accommodation, as well as decaying infrastructure are receiving earnest attention across formations and units of the Nigerian Army. He charged them to reciprocate government’s interventions by remaining dedicated, disciplined and loyal to the constitution and government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Army Chief also paid visits to 301 Artillery Regiment, Gombe and 135 Special Forces Battalion, Buratai, where he addressed the troops, commending them for their gallantry. He urged them to remain unwavering and sustain the momentum of ongoing operations ensure security.

