Coca Cola stock drops by $4bn as Ronaldo removes soft drink bottles, endorses water

Coca-Cola’s stock prices reportedly experienced a dip as Cristiano Ronaldo removed the soft drink bottles from in front of him, emphasizing drinking water.

This happened during a Euro 2020 conference.

This simple action had a rather negative impact on the soft drink brand as his gesture reportedly caused the company $4 billion in stock value. The Coca-Cola stock prices went from being USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion according to The Daily Star.

It appears to be that Cristiano is not one of the consumers of carbonated soft drinks hence he chose to pick up the bottles and remove them from the table while endorsing drinking more water. T

As the incident goes, Cristiano had come to the media during a conference ahead of their Group F opener against Hungary. Before starting the series of questions and answers, Cristiano removed the two bottles of Coca-Cola as he picked them up and put them aside. He followed the gesture by holding a water bottle and shouting ‘Agua’ in Portuguese.

The soft drink company has since issued a statement based on Cristiano’s gesture saying, “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” and that everyone has different “tastes and needs”.

A spokesperson added, “Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences.”

The 36 year old star player is one of the fittest athletes in the game. He is known to keep a rather strict diet and workout regime to perform excellently on the football field.

