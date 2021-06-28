Commotion as hunters shoot six mourners during burial in Edo

Two hunters identified as John Ebatame and Moses Okoyomon have been arrested by Operatives of the Edo State Police Command for shooting and injuring six persons at a burial in Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the command, SP Kontongs Bello, on Sunday in Benin, the hunters were alleged to have committed the offence during the burial of one Late Martina Rabi at Ama Community.

“On 25/06/2021 at about 1900hrs, Edo State Police Command through the Divisional Police Officer, Agbede Division, CSP Iredia Ogiata received information that there is an ongoing shooting at Ama Community. On receipt of the information, the DPO swiftly mobilized police operatives from the Division to the scene of the incident,” The Nation quoted the spokesman as saying.

“On arrival, preliminary investigation revealed that one John Ebatame and Moses Okoyomon, both hunters, were said to have used a double-barrel gun to shoot at six persons in the community during a burial ceremony of one late Martina Rabi.

“Investigation further revealed that the two followed the corpse from Ubiaja in Esan South-East Local Government Area to be buried in Ama Community. Ebatame is said to be a hunter in Ubiaja, Esan South East LGA who followed the corpse from Ubiaja to the area where he fired gunshots into the air which resulted in the damage of the community electricity cable.

“The Youth of Ama Community on noticing that he had destroyed their electricity cable confronted him immediately. In the cause of the argument, he shoots at them injuring six persons, Mathew Enebor, Sule Kadiri, Christian Okpoke, Momodu Ambrose, and Ibadan Okhere ‘M’ and one other unidentified person. The injured person is currently receiving treatment at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu, the police commissioner in the state, warned that no one has the power to threaten other people lives with arms and ammunition.

He further urged residents of Ama Community not to take laws into their hands as an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

