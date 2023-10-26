Coroner Inquest; Mohbad’s Father Testifies In Court

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 26 October 2023 | 8:28 am Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, took the stand on Wednesday at a Lagos State coroner court. He shared insights into his son’s relationship with fellow artist Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley. Mr. Aloba revealed that his son had been living with Naira Marley since December 2019.… Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, took the stand on Wednesday at a Lagos State coroner court. He shared insights into his son’s relationship with fellow artist Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley. Mr. Aloba revealed that his son had been living with Naira Marley since December 2019. The testimony was part of a coroner’s inquest investigating the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s untimely passing at the age of 27. The talented musician passed away on September 12 and was laid to rest the following day. The singer’s death had sparked controversies, leading the Lagos State Government to launch the coroner’s inquest, which began on October 13 at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court. During his testimony, Mr. Aloba disclosed that he and his son had lived together for 18 years, though he was uncertain about the exact residence where his son and Naira Marley cohabitated. He mentioned that Mohbad moved out when he reached the age of consent to support Naira Marley in his music career. Mr. Aloba recounted that he last saw his son just three days before his tragic passing and only saw a photo of his casket. His late son assured him that he could resolve his issues with Naira Marley. Regarding the deceased’s belongings, Mr. Aloba revealed that his son’s landed properties were under the control of his mother-in-law. He also claimed that his daughter-in-law had at times mixed sleeping pills in his son’s food. According to Mr. Aloba, Mohbad had confided in him about disputes over property held by his wife and her family. He expressed concerns about his daughter-in-law’s fidelity, saying, “I don’t trust his wife. My son told me she always put sleeping pills in his noodles and went to another room to sleep with another artist signed by Naira Marley in the same house.” Mr. Aloba also mentioned that Mohbad had tried to reconcile him with his mother. He concluded by revealing that his son had gifted him a car after their reconciliation. The coroner, Adedayo Shotobi, expressed condolences to Mr. Aloba for his son’s tragic death and assured him that justice would be served. It’s worth noting that Naira Marley and a Lagos socialite named Balogun Eletu were remanded in police custody on October 4 by a Yaba Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State in connection with Mohbad’s demise. 