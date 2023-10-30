Court Adjourns Naira Marley’s Internet Fraud Trial Till November 13

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, adjourned till November 13, 2023 the trial of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, for alleged internet fraud. Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned the trial of Naira Marley due to the failure of the Police to produce him in court for continuation of his trial. Naira Marley has been standing trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud. At the last sitting on October 6, 2023, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) informed the court that the defendant was unavoidably absent in court. Ojo said this was as a result of Naira Marley’s detention by the Police for interrogation in respect of the murder of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad. Ojo had, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment of the trial of the owner of Marlian Records. Responding, prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, had prayed the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant. Buhari said this was to ensure Naira Marley’s presence in court on the next adjourned date. After listening to both parties, Justice Oweibo granted the prayers of the prosecution counsel and also issued a production warrant against the defendant. The Judge had also adjourned till Monday, October 30, 2023 for the continuation of his trial. At Monday’s sitting, however, the defendant, Naira Marley was not present in court. Buhari told the court that though, the prosecution served the Police the production warrant, the defendant was not brought to court. She, therefore, prayed the court for a further date to follow up with the Police to produce the defendant. Consequently, the Judge adjourned the case till November 13 and 30, 2023 for the continuation of trial.

