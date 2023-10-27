Court declares IPOB’s ban illegal, awards N8bn to Nnamdi Kanu

The Enugu State High Court has declared the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, by the South-East Governors’ Forum as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

Justice A. O. Onovo of the High Court delivered this judgment on Thursday, October 26.

It will be recalled that in 2017, the South-East Governors Forum, led by former Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi State, proscribed IPOB activities. The development led to the Federal Government listing IPOB as a terror organisation three days later.

Meanwhile, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, through his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, approached the court to seek the reversal of the prescription.

Kanu sought the court’s declaration that IPOB proscription was illegal as it was according to him, an organisation composed of citizens of Nigeria of the Igbo and other eastern Nigerian ethnic groups, professing the political opinion of self-determination.

The IPOB leader requested the court to declare his arrest and consequent detention and prosecution as illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of the his fundamental rights.

Kanu urged the court to make a declaration that self-determination is not a crime and thus cannot be used as a basis to arrest, detain and prosecute him.

He then prayed the court to compel the defendants to pay him N8 billon in damages for the physical, mental, emotional and psychological trauma he was subjected to.

In his judgment, Justice Onovo agreed with Kanu and declared IPOB proscription as unconstitutional and illegal.

He also ordered the defendants to pay him N8 billon damages and to tender a public apology to him through newspaper publications.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ejimakor, said, “We are grateful that justice has prevailed over this matter since 2017. The court has reaffirmed the hopes of the common man in the judiciary. You have saved thousands of lives.”