Court declares PDP senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan winner of Kogi central senatorial election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Tuesday, October 31, declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the duly elected candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial Election held during the 2023 general elections.

The appellate court further dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Abubakar Ohere for lacking in merit.

Kogi state Election Petitions Tribunal, on September 6, 2023, declared Akpoti-Uduagan winner of the Senatorial election, invalidating the victory of Ohere.

Delivering the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, Justice K. A. Orjiako, revealed that Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

Orjiako added that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, reduced Natasha’s results in those areas and omitted the results of three other polling units meant for Natasha in the same LGA.

The Tribunal judgment led Ohere to seek redress. However, the Appeal Court further maintained that Akpoti-Uduagan won the election.

The court agreed with the submission of counsel for Akpoti-Uduagan, Joshua Usman, SAN, for being meritorious. It also awarded the sum of N500,000 against Ohere.

Reacting to the appeal court verdict, Akpoti-Uduagan, posted on her Facebook page, “We won the Appeal. Joy amidst tears. Thank you Kogi Central. This is us together.”