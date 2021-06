Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a fugitive leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). The remand order was sequel to an application by a federal government lawyer, Shuaibu labaran. […]

The post Court orders remand of Kanu in DSS custody appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter