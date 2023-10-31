Court restores Bayelsa’s APC candidate, Timipre Sylva 12 days to governorship election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reversed the nullification of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, in the November 11 Bayelsa governorship election, Chief Timipre Sylva, thus allowing for his participation in the election.

This decision by the court is coming less than 12 days to the election in the state.

The appellate court in a judgment delivered by Justice Binta Zubairu, on Tuesday, October 31, held that Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court was wrong in ordering the sack of Sylva as a candidate of the APC in the governorship election of Bayelsa State.

According to the judgment, the trial court erred by assuming jurisdiction in the matter on grounds that the plaintiff at the Federal High Court lacked the necessary locus standi to initiate the suit in the first place, having not participated in the primary election that produced Sylva as the flag bearer of the APC in the forthcoming election.

The court stressed that the issue of jurisdiction is fundamental in an election matter, and since the lower court had no jurisdiction in the first place, all actions taken in the matter are declared a nullity.

In addition, it stated that once a judgment is found to have been delivered without jurisdiction, no matter how sound it may be, it is an exercise in futility.

The appellate court subsequently voided the decision of Justice Donatus Okorowo, which nullified Sylva’s participation in the November 11, governorship election.

With this latest development, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would have to relist Sylva as a candidate of the APC for the governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Justice Zubairu subsequently slammed a cost of N1 million in favour of Sylva.