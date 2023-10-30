Crack Between Wike, Fubara Emerges As Impeachment Plot Thickens

Explosion rocks Rivers Assembly The political marriage between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State may be hitting the rock barely six months after a tranfer of power between the duo. The alleged crack, The Guardian gathered last night was sequel to Wike’s overbearing nature and control of things in the state he relinquished power from on May 29, despite serving as FCT Minister. Stakeholders in the state had expressed concern over seemingly slow pace of effective governance barely six months after Fubara was sworn-in to office. This is as rumours of impeaching the governor is thickening. A source in the state Assembly told The Guardian that plans has been orchestrated to first impeach the state Assembly leader, Edison Ehie, who is said to have been opposing former governor Wike’s dictatorial tendencies. Rivers Assembly Chamber last night However, amid the rift, suspected thugs on Sunday invaded the Assembly complex and burnt the building using Improvised Explosive Devices (IED). In the meantime, the Assembly complex has been taken over by the police with over 17 armoured vehicles with stern looking security personnel stationed around it. Though there had been relative inactivity in the state, Fubara had earlier inaugurated 14 commissioners and assigned portfolios to them and just last week after much criticism from opposition political parties, he (Fubara) inaugurated additional five commissioners who were screened by the House of Assembly. The feud between the duo became visible after the swearing of the latest Commissioners. It was gathered that Wike was not happy with Fubara’s move to revive Shonghai Farm and other initiated programs that will benefit the people. Shonghai was initiated by former governor Chibuike Amaechi, who has been in festering crisis with Wike. Meanwhile, some youth groups have issued strong warning to Wike not to truncate the relative peace in the state, saying they will not sit, fold their arms and allow anyone to remove the governor from office. In a swift reaction to the development, the Coalition of Democratic Vanguard, a unified group of concerned citizens, condemned attempts by Wike and his allies for allegedly seeking to impeach Governor Fubara and Edison Ehie, the leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly. The Coalition in a statement signed by its Chairman, Thompson Orumbo, and Secretary, Peter Nwabunna, warned Wike not to undermine democratic process and urged all parties involved to respect the will of the people and prioritize the betterment of Rivers State. “Rivers State has made significant strides in the pursuit of development and stability under the leadership of Governor Fubara. The governor has championed policies and initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of the citizens. Political squabbles and power struggles should not hinder the progress, and the people’s mandate must be respected,” the group stated. “The Coalition calls upon Wike and his co-travellers to prioritize the interests of the people and set aside personal and political interest. The unity and stability of Rivers State should be the primary goal, with cooperative efforts dedicated to achieving sustained development, improved infrastructure, and the welfare of its citizens”. The Coalition said, if Wike and his men have genuine concerns regarding the performance or integrity of Fubara and Ehie, they should first present concrete evidence through appropriate channels, such as investigations to ensure that any actions taken will be based on facts and not subject to personal motives. “Rivers State is not the personal estate of Wike, as such should be allowed to be governed by the chosen one of Rivers, Governor Fubara for the advancement of a greater Rivers State. “The Coalition reiterates its warning to Wike and his allies against any attempts to undermine the democratic process to plough unrest in Rivers State. It calls for adherence to democratic principles,” the statement added. Similarly, the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Rivers has expressed support to Governor Fubara. The chairman of the apex youth body in the state, Chijioke Ihunwo, warned those trying to truncate the tenure of Governor Fubara to watch their back. “The youths will not sit, fold their arms and allow anyone to remove the governor from office,” he warned.

