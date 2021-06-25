Cryptocurrency becomes legal tender in Kano private school

Despite the Federal Government putting a red flag on the trading of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, a private school in Kano State, New Oxford Science Academy, Chiranchi, has started accepting payment of school fees in cryptocurrency.

The school proprietor, Sabi’u Musa-Haruna said that the decision was arrived at after due consultation with parents and to help parents with ease of paying school fees.

“We have decided to accept cryptocurrency as school fees because the world today is tilting towards the system. We believe one day digital money will gain more acceptance than paper money,” he stated.

Daily Nigerian reporting said that Haruna added that countries like El-Salvador and Tanzania are already accepting cryptocurrency in their schools.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to quickly embrace the system and regularize it.

Recall that a few months ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had directed banks in the country to close all cryptocurrency-related accounts. CBN prohibited all financial institutions from facilitating crypto currency payments in the country.