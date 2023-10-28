Davido Lauds Impact Of Afrobeats Globally, Hints On Timeless Concert In Abuja, Port Harcourt, Lagos

Award-Winning singer and performer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has lauded the impact of afrobeats in the world music culture, saying the genre has changed the world. The renowned singer, who took to his Instagram page @davmido to gush over the impact of the music genre, saying it’s obvious afrobeats has changed the world, adding the sound has made music to be beautiful in various ways. He said, “this makes me proud and makes people respect and cherish our culture. It is important for us to make sure we protect it and keep building a borderless music world. Seeing the way afrobeats has changed the world and the impact we have had in music is beautiful. It is good to see how people respected and cherished our culture. “Afrobeats, as a music genre, has created solidarity among people of African descent through a sense of shared global African identity. Let’s make sure we protect it and keep building a borderless music world,” he added. In another development, the self-acclaimed ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ has also announced that his Timeless Tour train will return to Nigeria in December, as he confirms three end-of-year concert dates. As a fulfillment of his promise to his Nigerian fans, the singer confirmed on social media that he would be performing once again in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos. The first stop has been confirmed for Abuja, and it will hold on December 14, 2023, at Eagle Square. The next stop will be in Port Harcourt on December 17, where he will perform at the iconic Yakubu Gowon Stadium for fans before closing a successful year with his team in Lagos on December 24, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos. The Abuja leg of the concert, which promises an extraordinary celebration of music and unparalleled entertainment, is powered by Apitainment, a leading name in premium entertainment and lifestyle experiences in the Federal Capital Territory, in partnership with Capital Music Festival. The collaboration between Apitainment and Capital Music Festival is evident in their shared commitment to delivering world-class events that leave a lasting impact on audiences. Davido has captivated fans worldwide with his chart-topping hits from the Timeless album, electrifying performances, and his eagerly awaited tour will grace the vibrant city of Abuja, creating a spectacular moment in the capital’s December festivities calendar. This tour stop is a testament to the city’s growing significance as an entertainment hub due to the giant strides of nightlife and lifestyle companies like Apitainment has brought to the city. The Abuja Timeless Tour is expected to draw fun lovers, music enthusiasts and Davido fans from far and wide. Tickets for the concert are available at www.apitainment.com.

