Davido Mocks British TikToker Jailed For Smuggling Drugs

Afrobeat star, Davido has mocked British Tiktoker jailed for smuggling drugs in Peru, he commented on his "X" page comparing his reaction after being caught to a secondary school student. He posted on timeline, "That Tik toker wey dem catch with drug …. The way him face wey shock … nah like that year for secondary school wen ur parents come collect result for school and u sef know say u no read" https://twitter.com/davido/status/1717670739695034657?t=a7rT0eOOAK3LnIdq1enlFQ&s=19 The British Tiktoker known as Modou Adams, was arrested attempting to smuggle drugs from Peru, the 25-year-old British TikToker is also known for flaunting his lavish lifestyle, has received a nearly seven-year prison sentence in Peru. He was apprehended at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, just 11 kilometers from Lima, while attempting to smuggle nearly three kilograms of cocaine. According to reports, Modou Adams was aiming to transport the illicit substance to London. Peruvian authorities arrested him on September 30, where a thorough luggage inspection uncovered the concealed cocaine in a secret compartment within his suitcase. Surveillance footage from the airport, released by the Peruvian police, shows a shocked Adams, dressed in a black hoodie and shorts, as the drugs were discovered in his luggage. His expressions perhaps, is what caught the Afrobeat musician, which has also caused reactions from his fans. In another tweet, Dabido reacted by posting; "Crazy rich Asians … no matter how many times I watch it .. i Dey shed tear it's sooo cute 🥰😂 https://twitter.com/davido/status/1717668632019534200?t=k0G7eUWEz-ZnHk2c7vwyVw&s=19 However, the cocaine was initially unidentified and only came to light after laboratory analysis. Modou Adams admitted to the drug smuggling charges, and alongside his prison sentence, he has been fined 1,281 pounds (equivalent to 6,500 Peruvian soles) by Judge Renee Quispe Silva. This sentencing comes after Modou Adams attempted to smuggle 2.89 kilograms of cocaine from Callao, Peru, to London, England, via Paris, France. The estimated value of the drugs he tried to transport is around 300,000 pounds.

