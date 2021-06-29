Davido’s personal assistant, Obama DMW dies of heart failure

Habeeb Uthman, more popularly known as Obama DMW, a personal assistant to music super star, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido is dead.

Obama reportedly died of heart failure today, June 29, at Ever-care hospital on Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos.

It was gathered that he had complained of having breathing difficulties and drove himself to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment. Unfortunately, he died a few hours later.

Sources reveal his corpse has been deposited in the mortuary and will be buried tomorrow, June 30 according to Muslim rites.

Obama DMW was born to the illustrious family of Uthman in the late 80s. He was bred in the commercial city of Lagos. He was raised in a Muslim household.

As a teenager, Obama always had an interest in the entertainment business and this explained why he always attended and organized music shows while he was a university student.

Though he was a science student, he started managing upcoming artists in his institution of learning.

Before his death, Obama was the founder and CEO of Obama Music Worldwide (OMW) record label.

This will be the fourth person among his crew that Davido would lose within a space of four years.

In 2017, one of his friends, Tagbo Umeike passed away on his birthday on inside his car that was found parked in front of Lagos Island General hospital after downing shots of tequila.

Within a week, he lost Olu Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Olu, a son to the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Late last year, the singer lost his personal body guard of 11 years, Tijani, to liver problem.

