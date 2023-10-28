Day 3: Lagos Fashion Week, Inclusion And Glam, All You Need To Know

By Chinelo Eze & Lois Ogunniyi 28 October 2023 | 12:23 pm The Lagos fashion week day 3, was a night of glam and inclusion that will not be forgotten in a hurry, here is all you need to know. The day 3 of the prestigious Lagos fashion week which held at Balmoral hall Federal Place hotel saw a range of designers showcasing the pieces, from Ugo… The Lagos fashion week day 3, was a night of glam and inclusion that will not be forgotten in a hurry, here is all you need to know. The day 3 of the prestigious Lagos fashion week which held at Balmoral hall Federal Place hotel saw a range of designers showcasing the pieces, from Ugo Monye, SVL, Cute Saint, JLF, Elaxiay, Geto, Éki Kéré and a host of others. Saving the best for the last, the highlight of the night was a strong statement on inclusion. A differently abled model led the show for Ugo Monye’s collection as the last showcasing designer for the night. Gender fluid outfits were also spotted on the runway and is unique to this years display by the designers. Another moment to know is the moment Mercy Eke walks the runway as one of the models for LFJ’s pieces which had a mix of ready to wear blend in its under the sea collection. Day 3 of the Lagos Fashion week was not your regular runway as this years fashion week had an an infusion of live performance fitting in lyrics to the to the display of Pillz and Poizn. Also where the models grand exit of Kente Gentleman dancing on stage. As the climax of the night drew nigh, fitting to announce the entry of a king was what can be described as the female praise singer ushering in the collection of Ugo Monye to be exhibited. From the accompanying sounds to exhibit the pieces, a strong theme of Kingship is seen. His works did showcase some ready to wear pieces with embodying royalty and kingship elements that resonates with the Oba of Benin, the Igwe's of Igboland and the Ooni of Ife all in some of his pieces. These collections where made for Kings. In the front row where fashion influencers and artists; Mai Atafo, Lovefromjules, Orange culture and significant industry players. Outside of the event where the guests all high on fashion and ready to go. These attendees displayed a lot of street style outside the fashion week with a lot making effort to follow the theme allotted to each day. 