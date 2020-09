The Federal Government had on Sunday reopened the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for flight operations, after the expending the sum of N10bn for reconstruction.

However, there seems to be a new development. A concerned citizen visited the airport on Monday and was shocked; wondering if it was the same airport that was commissioned the previous day.

He alleged that the airport was still in a deplorable state and took images which he shared on social media to serve as evidence.