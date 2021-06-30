South West

Disney Star Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Images To An Underaged Girl

Kyle Massey, a former Disney Channel star, is facing a felony charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and perhaps additional charges after skipping his arraignment. The 29-year-old actor – known for playing Cory Baxter on That’s So Raven and Cory in the House, has been charged with ‘one count of communication with […]

