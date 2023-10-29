Don Jazzy gifts female footballer N6m to treat her knee injury

Michael Ajaere aka Don Jazzy has gifted a Benue-based female footballer who asked for financial assistance the sum of N6 million.

In a post via X on Tuesday, the lady, simply identified as Abisola Fakiyesi, had detailed her struggle with a knee injury.

Fakiyesi said she twisted her left knee and it immediately became swollen last year in November.

“Few days later, I started feeling some bad pain in my knee. I did an X-ray and no issue was seen on the X-ray, the doctor administered some drugs and I thought I’d be fine as long as I rest the leg,” she said.

“I went home for Christmas and resumed in January only to realize that the club has demoted me to the junior team in Makurdi and reduced my salary without providing me with any basic medical care regarding my knee injury.”

The footballer said she later did a scan and discovered that she had torn her anterior cruciate ligament and needed surgery to fix it immediately.

Fakiyesi said the cost of her treatment and surgery is about N6 million.

“I have been in pain for the past 1 year. I cannot do any training or walk long distances cause of the injury,” she said.

“I have really struggled with asking for help and putting this story out there but honestly I am not financially and mentally capable of doing this alone without help.”

Responding to the post, the music executive registered his sympathy with the footballer.

Don Jazzy thereafter gifted Fakiyesi N6 million to undergo her knee surgery.